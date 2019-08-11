Save up to $200 on Yoga Chromebooks and more with Lenovo’s Back2School Sale

The 2019-2020 school year is ramping up and Lenovo’s got some pretty sweet deals to save you some cash before the kiddos head back to the classroom. Regardless of your budget, Lenovo has a Chromebook to fit every need and discounts to be had on them all. Two of the more notable deals come in the form of the premium 15.6″ Yoga Chromebook and the very budget-friendly Chromebook S330.

Yoga Chromebook

Retailing for $899, the 4K UHD Yoga Chromebook can be had for only $699.99 when you use the promo code “Back2School” at checkout. The massive 4K Chromebook features an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 4K touch display complements the Chromebook’s convertible form-factor and you’ll get Android and Linux app capabilities straight out of the box.

The Yoga’s siblings are on offer, as well. The 1080P model with a Core i5 and backlit keyboard is down to $589.99 and the Core i3 version (no backlit keyboard) is a very respectable $479.99. Find all three at the link below.

Shop Yoga Chromebooks

Lenovo Chromebook S330

Lenovo has made good use of MediaTek’s ARM-based processor with an entire family of Chromebooks stretching back all the way to the Flex 11/N23 models. The latest variant, the Chromebook S330, is a budget-conscious model that can usually be found for as little as $166 for the HD 1366 x768 version. That’s a tough deal to shake a stick at but during Lenovo’s sale, you can upgrade to the Full HD model for only $189.99.

Lenovo Chromebook S330

There are a lot more savings to be had during Lenovo’s Back2School sale. You can find discounts and doorbuster deals on laptops, accessories and more and you can find them all right here. Don’t forget to use your Rakuten/Ebates account and get up to 8% cashback when you shop at Lenovo. Don’t have an account? Sign up for free.