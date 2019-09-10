CTL Releases Ultra-Rugged Chromebook NL7T-X2 w/1-year of accidental damage protection

CTL has taken the term “rugged” to the next level with their latest offering in the Chrome OS space. The companies new NL7T-X2 takes their popular Apollo Lake Chromebook and wraps it in a drop-resistant case and adds a rarely seen Accidental Damage Protection policy.

The NL7T Chromebook is already one of the toughest devices out there. It is equipped with a water-resistant keyboard, reinforced hinges, Corning Gorilla Glass and has been drop-tested up to 70cm(27.55 in). The updated model adds a snap-on, CTL branded Max Case which should make the Chromebook all but indestructible.

Specifications

Chrome OS

Intel Celeron N3350 Dual-Core processor

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC storage

1366 x 768 Gorilla Glass touch display

360-degree form-factor

1.0 MP 720P HD camera and 5.0 MP 720P HD world-facing camera

Anti-peel keys with water-resistant keyboard

retractable carrying handle

2 x USB-C, 2 x USB 3.0, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

One year parts and labor warranty with one year accidental damage coverage, and one year of CTL paid two-way RMA shipping

The CTL Chromebook NL7T-X2 would be a great addition to a Chrome OS fleet as well as a great device to have around the house for the kiddos. Accidental damage protection is a rare offering for laptops which makes this the perfect Chromebook for taking a little abuse. The NL7T normally retails for $349 but you can get the upgraded model with the accident protection for only $329 while supplies last.

Buy the CTL Chromebook NL7t-x2