Private Internet Access VPN: Fast, secure anonymity on the cheap

VPNs have been around since the mid-90s but recent global events, aka COVID-19, have forced these privacy platforms into the consumer spotlight as millions of users are now looking for ways to make their online experiences safer and more private. The biggest problem many users face in this day in age is simply picking which VPN is best for his or her personal use case. Some VPNs focus on speed while others are designed solely for the purpose of privacy and anonymity. Pricing for this type of privacy can range anywhere from free to $20/month or more if you are using multiple devices. So, which VPN is best for you?

What is a VPN?

Before we take a look at one of the best VPN options, we should probably discuss what a VPN actually does. VPN stands for “virtual private network” and despite what you may have heard, VPNs are used by millions of average consumers and business types around the world on a daily basis to keep sensitive information safe from prying eyes on the internet. There are a lot of complexities to how VPNs work but for the sake of simplicity, you can look at them like a tunnel. Most VPNs utilize a network of global servers. Instead of connecting directly to a site or network, the users connect to devices on the network of servers via a secure “tunnel” and then access the given content via the VPN’s server.

This creates a number of benefits for the users. First and foremost, it allows for private and often times anonymous web browsing. Because the site only sees the VPN’s network device, the user’s private information and location can be securely hidden. This is increasingly important in a world where many of us have shifted to remote work. VPN platforms can protect vital personal and business information from prying eyes that may attempt to snipe data from less-secure networks at your local coffee shop or what have you.

Because the site or network at the other end of the connection only sees the VPN, users can also utilize the technology to access content that may otherwise be geo-restricted. For this reason, VPNs have become very popular among users in countries that do not have access to certain streaming platforms. Some VPNs specifically specialize in offering unfiltered, unblocked content from around the world thanks to the aforementioned global network of servers.

Another common use-case for VPNs is torrenting. Torrenting consists of the downloading of content via peer-to-peer connections. While I won’t get into the legal ramifications of downloading illegal or copyrighted content, there are instances where P2P connections are warranted and users are wise to keep their personal data secure from not only the host sites but rogue users that may be looking for vulnerabilities in said networks. For this type of protection, interested parties will want to look for a VPN that offers the fastest upload and download speeds across its network of servers.

Should you use a VPN?

With the continuing expanse of online work, learning, and just web surfing in general, a VPN is never a bad tool to have in your internet toolbox. Whether you’re going on vacation and using the hotel wi-fi or you’re spending more and more time working from the house on your home internet, a VPN is one of those tools that fulfill the old saying “better safe than sorry.” Most of us don’t think about someone trying to steal our bank info or social security number while we’re sitting at McDonald’s and checking our email but the fact is, that’s usually when people get blindsided. Having a reliable, secure VPN on your phone, Chromebook and home PC is a sure-fire way to add a serious level of added security to your digital self. You can do so for very little and the peace of mind is worth every penny and so much more. So, which VPN is right for you?

Security

If you’re looking for the best overall protection and performance at the lowest price, one VPN stands out among the sea of options. Private Internet Access VPN, aka PIA, is relatively new to the scene but it has established itself as one of the leading VPNs globally for a number of reasons. High up on the list is PIA’s guaranteed ” no log” policy. This states that, at no time, does PIA VPN log any user data in its application or on the company’s servers. This promise means you won’t ever have to worry about a horrific data dump from PIA’s server that could result in the compromise of your personal information. It is all about privacy, after all. What good is all that protection if you have to worry about the company that’s protecting you? Private Internet Access VPN is committed to ensuring your data is never exposed by its platform.

Speed and coverage

If you’re looking to stream content or maybe even do some serious downloading, speed and geographical coverage are two of the most important things to consider in a VPN. PIA runs nearly 30,000 servers in 77 countries to ensure that you can connect no matter where you are and count on reliable download speeds for whatever you’re doing. That said, download speeds vary greatly depending on your actual location and the location of the specific VPN server you’re connected to at the time. It is for that reason, it is nearly impossible to rate the “fastest VPN” but real-world testing rates PIA as the fastest VPN on the market when connecting to a server in the same general geolocation. For users simply wanting privacy and online protection, this means the zippiest internet connections on the market. There are some VPNs on the market that tout faster connections but beware, one of those, in particular, happens to log some of your personal data like IP address. That’s not private.

For those looking to access geo-blocked content, PIA’s massive global server will allow you to connect to sites around the world with one of its servers in 77 different countries. That means access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more no matter where your travels may take you. You won’t have to hassle with any bandwidth restrictions, either. PIA offers unlimited bandwidth with its VPN.

Peace of mind

Another great feature of a good VPN is known as a “kill switch.” As with any network technology, there are times that a VPN may fail and the remote, private connection is dropped or terminated. At this point, your device would simply connect directly to the end network or site leaving you and your personal data exposed. Not with PIA. The in-built kill switch automatically terminates your internet connection in the rare case of the VPN failing. This may sound like an inconvenience but the added peace of mind that your data is always secure is a welcome addition to any security software.

Cross-Platform, Multi-device

Another sign of a good VPN is the ability to use it across all of your devices. Gone are the days when we had one laptop and a mobile device. The average American contacts roughly 10 or more connected devices a day and many of those are phones, tablets, laptops, or desktops. If you’re like us, you probably have a laptop you use for work and another at home. Then, the kids have devices and there’s a random tablet laying around that everyone uses. PIA offers full cross-platform support for Android, iOS, macOS, and Linux as well as integrated browser support for Chrome, Opera, and Firefox. When you purchase a plan with PIA, this cross-platform protection is available for up to 10 devices at a time. Yes, at the same time. Your entire family protected simultaneously.

If you’re wondering if PIA will work on your Chromebook, this answer is a resounding YES. The VPN can be integrated via Chrome OS’ built-in VPN feature or you can simply download the Android application and enable PIA that way. You can even install the Linux version if you want to get fancy with your Crostini container. We’ll cover how to install the Linux version on Chrome OS later this week.

Bonus Features

It goes without saying that a VPN user is likely concerned with privacy and security and PIA has you in mind. The PIA VPN features ad blocking and while that may be a touchy subject for publishers like myself, I also understand the desire to step out of the way of targeted advertising. The built-in ad blocker not only prevents trackers but also prevents malicious malware attacks that may result from less savory advertisers that prey on innocent clickers. PIA also throws in email breach monitoring at no extra charge on any VPN package. Not too shabby as email phishing is not going away any time soon.

Why Private Internet Access VPN?

Well, the list of features and focus on security are enough for me to give PIA the thumbs up but I’m sure many of you are asking the same question. HOW MUCH? And I’m glad you asked. There are some free VPNs on the market that can offer you limited privacy on the web but PIA offers one of the most well-rounded VPNs on the market with a very desirable list of benefits and it does so at a very affordable price. If you find yourself traveling and just need a good VPN for a short period of time, you can get all of PIAs great protection for only $9.95. If you’re ready to get fully protected for the long-term, Private Internet Access VPN is offering our readers a limited-time offer that scores you an entire year of protection for $39.95. That’s more than 70% off.

The deal gets even better if you sign up for a 2-year plan. You’ll get 24 months of protection for 10 devices and PIA will throw in an extra three months absolutely free. The entire 25 months will cost you a mere $69.95. That’s less than $3/month making this one of the most affordable online privacy tools you can find. You can learn more about Private Internet Access VPN and score this deal at the link below. If you aren’t completely satisfied, PIA offers a 30-day, no-hassle money-back guarantee.

