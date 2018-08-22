£250 Off The Pixelbook In The U.K.

We’re very confident that Google will take the wraps off at least one, possibly two new Pixelbook devices at a rumored October 4 hardware event. As exciting as that may be, the original Pixelbook is still arguably the best Chromebook on the market past or present.

For the better part of the year, we’ve seen a continual deal on the base Pixelbook which snags you the Google’s flagship for the discounted price of $749. The $250 savings makes the Pixelbook a hard deal to beat when you’re considering bang for your buck. Amazon, Google, BH Photo(probably the best deal thanks to no tax for most buyers) and Best Buy are among the many resellers where you can pick one up at this price.

Outside of the U.S. however, Chromebooks are a little more difficult to acquire and deals on good devices are even harder to find. If you are in the United Kingdom and have been holding out for a Pixelbook, now may be the chance you’ve been waiting for.

Curry’s PC World and the Google Store both have the Core i5, 128GB Pixelbook discounted down to £749. Granted, that’s still almost a thousand dollars U.S. It is a significant price reduction on a Chromebook that is equal parts power and beauty. You can pick up the Pixelbook at the links below.

Google and Curry’s will happily deliver your new Pixelbook or you can run in and pick it up at a local Curry’s retail store at your convenience.

Thanks to Richie M. for the deal alert