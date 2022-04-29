3 Pixel Watch models pass through Bluetooth SIG for certification

Here we are again, folks. Though it already feels like a foregone conclusion at this point, there are still things we have yet to discover about Google’s Pixel Watch. While we have much of the picture already in sight, things like firm pricing, software abilities, and exact watch sizes are still relatively unknown. I’m just as excited for this watch as anyone else, but I feel I may not be alone in feeling a bit of Pixel Watch fatigue at this point. Even so, another piece of the puzzle is in place, and we don’t want to leave anything out until the Pixel Watch is a firm reality.

Bluetooth Special Interest Group

For nearly all mobile devices, Bluetooth is a part of the connectivity offerings onboard. The Bluetooth SIG is the group that passes the certifications on to devices before they launch, making sure that everything is in line with standards before a product hits store shelves.

The Bluetooth SIG is a global community of over 36,000 companies serving to unify, harmonize and drive innovation in the vast range of connected devices all around us. Through collective creation and shared technical standards, Bluetooth® technology simplifies, secures and enriches the technology experience of users worldwide. bluetooth.com

The Pixel Watch is now officially Bluetooth certified, and while it is never odd to see an upcoming device get these certifications, it usually is a sign that the device is close-ish to launch. This could mean we’ll see some review units go out in the coming weeks, but could also point to a release in a few months from now. Bluetooth certification isn’t quite like FCC certification that happens much closer to launch: we’ve seen some devices go through this phase really early and some closer to launch.

The three models (GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C) don’t point to any specifics, but we’d wager they will be for either different markets or far particular carriers. There’s nothing in the certification that lends any clues as to why there are 3 models, so we’re just making an educated guess on this one.

Apart from that, there’s really nothing else to see here. An FCC certification will bring much more information, but again, those tend to happen closer to launch. If we see it pass through there, we’ll know that things are really heating up. Every time I expect the Pixel Watch train to lose steam, it keeps rolling on, so we’ll just assume more news will come between now and Google I/O, so stay tuned.

VIA: 9to5 Google