The Pixel Watch 2 does not support wireless charging

Google’s Pixel Watch 2 might bear an uncanny resemblance to its predecessor, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. The new smartwatch from Google includes some solid upgrades this year, like better performance from a quad-core CPU, three new sensors to capture better activity data, longer battery life, and even a new Safety Check feature. But unlike its predecessor which supported wireless charging, the Pixel Watch 2 has transitioned to a pin-based charging system.

If you’ve owned a Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4, you’ll recognize these charging pins and in theory, the Pixel Watch 2 can use chargers from these wearables and vice versa. But if you have charging pucks from the first Pixel Watch, they will not work with the Pixel Watch 2. Although the new charging puck resembles its predecessor, the four pins for power transfer set it apart.

There’s no doubt that the pin-based charging system offers advantages. The Pixel Watch 2 has 24 hours of battery life, even with an always-on display, and with a faster charging rate that powers your watch to 50% in just 30 minutes. Additionally, the new charging mechanism should produce less heat, making the device safer and possibly avoiding the previous Pixel Watch’s back detachment issue.

Photo Credit: GoldenCheezie via Discord

But there are some pitfalls too. First, the new charging puck must connect to the Pixel Watch 2 in a precise manner. Although magnets assist in alignment, it means you can’t simply place your watch any which way and expect it to charge. Then there is durability. Past smartwatches and fitness bands with similar pin-based adapters often had issues with pins breaking. After the event, one of our members in the Canary Crew said on Discord that they had problems with the pins on the Sense 2, but hopefully, Google has resolved those issues with this particular charging puck.

It is important to note that while many top-tier Android smartwatches boast of wireless charging, they often can’t use a standard Qi wireless charger. This limitation wasn’t unique to the Pixel Watch. So, Google’s decision to move from wireless charging to a more efficient pin-based system in Pixel Watch 2 might not be as big of an issue as it seems. Like many of you, I am very excited about the new Pixel Watch 2 and everything that it offers but the question is whether the trade-offs in convenience and durability will matter to prospective buyers.

