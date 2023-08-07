Pixel Buds Pro drop to nearly all-time low price at Best Buy

Since their release back in the late summer of 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro have continually been one of the best sets of earbuds you can buy. From their fantastic ANC to their life-like transparency mode, the Pixel Buds Pro are not only comfy and Google-esque in their appearance; they actually deliver on the stuff that matters. Unlike the original Pixel Buds, the Pro version of Google’s earbuds have stood the test of time and even become a better version of themselves since their launch.

With additional features now available like head-tracked spatial audio, a better EQ, and Clear Calling, the Pixel Buds Pro have not only been great for over a year: they’ve actually become better. I still tend to lean towards earbuds with a small protrusion simply for a spot to get a grip on them, but I really do enjoy the Pixel Buds Pro every time I pick them up. Especially when paired up with a Pixel Phone and a Chromebook, these earbuds really do shine.

One of the lowest prices ever on Pixel Buds Pro

While the deal today isn’t quite as low as we saw for Prime Day, it is really close. Right now over at Best Buy, you can snag these amazing earbuds for only $139 – a full $60 off their regular $199 asking price. That puts them firmly into the “buy now” zone if you’re in the market for a great set of earbuds that not only look great, but sound and perform great as well.

But as these things go, this deal will likely expire very soon. We don’t see tons of discounts this steep on Google-made hardware, so if you’ve been considering the Pixel Buds Pro or are in the market for a new set of earbuds and have been trying to decide which ones to get, this is your time.

