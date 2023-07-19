Is the Pixel 8’s upgraded fingerprint sensor worth a $50 price hike?

As we get closer to the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, expected leaks have already provided a pretty good look at what Google’s next set of phones will look like and what sort of specs will come along for the ride both inside and out. Now, in addition to those fun details, leaker Yogesh Brar is reporting that we should also be bracing for a bit of a price bump. With the base Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 both retailing for $599, the Pixel 8 is expected to arrive at $649 to start, marking the first price increase since the introduction of Google’s Tensor silicon.

Google Pixel 8



– 6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

– Google Tensor G3 SoC

– 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

– Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW

– Selfie: 11MP

– Android 14

– Ultrasonic FP

– 4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wireless



Launch: Early October

Price: $649/699 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 10, 2023

New features + inflation = price increase

Regardless of the reason, an increase in the base price for the Pixel 8 may not be welcomed by consumers, especially in the price range Pixel phones operate within. As we all know, however, increased costs aren’t unique to Google. Tech giants like Samsung and Apple have also adjusted the price tags of their high-end models, mirroring an industry trend of inflation-adjusted pricing that shouldn’t surprise anyone. Even the ultra-price-conscious Pixel A-Series saw a $50 rise from the 6a to the 7a this summer.

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

A likely culprit at the core of the price increase is the addition of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Assuming this change does show up this fall, it’s a significant upgrade from the optical scanner featured in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, bringing much-improved levels of accuracy and speed. Google is nowhere near the first to use this tech, but their phones will absolutely benefit from it. I wrote an entire post about this with the Pixel 6 and still stand by the benefits for the end user with ultrasonic fingerprint scanners versus the cheaper optical variety. Is it more expensive? Sure, but it also is a part of the phone you interact with all the time, and making it a simpler and more-reliable experience is worth a bit more money if you ask me.

Public opinion on the price hike

Interestingly, a recent poll from Android Authority revealed that consumers are somewhat divided about the likely price increase. While roughly 23% are fine with as much as a $100 price increase, a majority (49%) are only OK with a $50 raise. 28% state that they aren’t willing to pay any more for a new Pixel; at least at this point, anyway. These numbers reflect the feelings of about 1500 Android Authority readers and definitely hint at consumers acknowledging the evolving necessary increases that come with new features and rising costs.

At the end of the day, it comes down to perceived value. The Pixel 8 series will come with the usual upgrades and the fingerprint scanner is one of the most important. If you view those upgrades as worthwhile enhancements and understand rising costs and inflation, you likely see the price hike as a pretty normal thing. On the other hand, if you aren’t sold on the upgrades and have been frustrated with Pixel phones in the past, I could see this change turning you off from Google’s phones. For what it’s worth, I think the incresase is warranted, but I suppose we’ll see what the broader audience really feels come this fall.

