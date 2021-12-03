Holiday ringtones for Nest Doorbells return, but this time they’re free

Last year, Google released festive ringtones for its Nest Hello doorbell, but they were locked behind a Nest Aware subscription. On top of that, some users were having issues with them triggering. This year, the company is bringing these fun little tunes back. The best part is that this time around, they’re absolutely free to anyone with of the new Nest Doorbell devices!

As family and friends visit this holiday season to unwrap Christmas gifts by the tree, read scripture, and light the menorah, eat delicious food for the new year, or tell stories around the living room, the first thing they interact with in your home is your Nest Doorbell. It’s the gatekeeper for your sanctuary, and traditionally, these have been extremely utilitarian. Why not make them fun?

Between December 1, 2021, and January 4, 2022, you can enable festive songs like Jingle Bells, Winter Sleighbells, Ma’oz Tzur, Auld Lang Syne, Hanukkah Dreidel, and New Years Party on your new battery-powered or wired Google Nest Doorbell. Simply visit the Nest app, go to Settings, Device Options, and then Doorbell theme. If you’re using the Google Home app, just visit the settings cogwheel at the top-right of the Nest Doorbell device you want to make sing.

You can get a preview of these in the video above, which was uploaded by Made by Google on Youtube. Of course, these ringtones won’t play the full song, but they’re certainly longer than the clip you’re hearing in the example. Enabling these jingles will break the ice and create a great jumping-off point for reconnecting with distant relatives or friends who you haven’t seen since before the pandemic, so be sure to take advantage of them while they last, because the next time you’ll get to do something like this will be during Halloween.