Monster Deal: This Core i5 HP Chromebook 15 is priced to sell

If you’re looking to get your hands on a powerful Chromebook that’s great for productivity, the HP Chromebook 15 w/numeric keypad is a great option. We’ve seen various configurations of this device on sale off and on over the past few months but the Core i5 model has been the easiest to recommend thanks to some deep discounts from various retailers.

What makes this Chromebook such a good purchase is the fact that at its retail price of $599, you’re getting some seriously powerful internals, a massive 15.6″ FHD touch display and an integrated number. Along with a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this model comes with 128GB of storage and a backlit keyboard and right now, you can grab one for only $412 on Amazon. Throw in a June of 2025 Auto Update Policy and you’re getting a whole lot of Chromebook for a relatively small amount of money. You can find all of the buying options by heading over to the Chrome Shop at the link below.

HP Chromebook 15 at the Chrome Shop