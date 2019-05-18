Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebooks Are Nearly 25% Off Right Now, 4K Model Included

Chromebook deals are heating up. You can score some serious savings on Dell’s pen-toting 2-in-1 right now but for those of you looking for more real estate, Lenovo is having a fire sale on the 15.6″ Yoga Chromebook.

HP and Acer have both announced upcoming 15.6″ premium devices but Lenovo owns the space at the moment and you can save nearly 25% on any of the three models they offer, including the crispy 4K UHD version.

While some consider 4K on a 15.6″ device overkill, Lenovo’s UHD model is a definite upgrade from the standard 1080P version as the 4K screen just pops with better colors, brightness and overall look. That doesn’t mean the FHD models are duds. On the contrary, all three devices hold their own among the flagship crowd.

For a limited time, you can pick up the $900 4K model for the crazy-low price of $688.49 and grab an extra 8% cash back with Ebates. If the 1080P variants are more to your liking, they are both reduced as well and you can grab the base model (no backlit keyboard) for $458.99 or step up to the Core i5 with keyboard illumination for $557.99.