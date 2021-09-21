$269 scores you an 11th Gen Intel convertible Chromebook that doesn’t suck

Last week, Best Buy dropped the price of the Pentium-powered Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i down to $299, and at that price, it’s probably the most affordable “flagship” level Chromebook on the market. The lesser sibling of the Core i3 convertible, the Best Buy version of the Flex nixes the backlit keyboard and offers up a modest 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. That said, it is still a formidable device thanks to Intel’s latest generation of processors. The Pentium Gold found in this particular configuration is powerful enough to handle a moderate workload and even run some Linux applications, should that be your fancy.

As I mentioned last week, the all-new Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i is a great device to buy if you’re looking for a few premium specs on a very tight budget. A couple of days ago, the Flex 5i saw another discount down to $269 but the sale was over before I could share it out. Thankfully, our friend George E. alerted us that the 2-in-1 Chromebook is once again reduced to its lowest price ever. For now, you can pick up the 13.3″ convertible for only $269.99 at Best Buy and get your hands on a Tiger Lake Chromebook for very little cash.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook Pentium Specs

Chrome OS

11th Pentium Gold 7505

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC storage

13.3″ FullHD IPS touch display @ 250 nits

720p webcam with privacy shade

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Wi-fi 6 & Bluetooth 5

USI compatible

AUE date June 2029

2-in-1 convertible form-factor

Androind and Linux app ready

Again, this isn’t the most premium device on the market but it also isn’t a dud. You get a lot of the best features that Chrome OS has to offer such as the latest processor, great build quality, versatile form-factor, and updates through June of 2029. At $270, this is the most affordable Tiger Lake on the market. Whether you need something basic or you’re looking for a new daily driver that can handle a decent workload, it would make a great addition to your Chrome OS arsenal

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at Best Buy