You can now get the Lenovo Chromebook Duet shipped to you for $249

For all the hype and excitement around the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, the availability upon arrival of this sought-after, affordable Chromebook tablet has been a tad bit strange. Lenovo’s other important Chromebook – the Flex 5 – has been available and shipping from Amazon since day one and has not gone out of stock or fluctuated price even once. In contrast, the Duet arrived first at Best Buy in the higher storage configuration for $299 with no sign of the lower priced 64GB setup and has continually bounced back and forth between available and out of stock.

In the middle of all that back-and-forth, availability cropped up at Walmart out of the blue and we had multiple reports of the device showing up quietly on shelves at Walmart in the 64GB configuration and for a lower price than expected: $249. The catch? At first, you just had to head over to the physical store and check for supply. Not long after, Walmart’s online presence finally began showing the inventory numbers of your local store, but you couldn’t order the device from there. Some days later, ordering online opened up, but you couldn’t have it shipped. It’s been a bit exhausting.

As we expected to eventually happen, it now seems you can order the Duet from Walmart the way you would expect: drop it in the cart, pay for it, and have it shipped to your doorstep. Why this has taken so long is a mystery to say the least, and I have no real hypothesis as to why this pattern emerged in the first place. What I am excited about is the fact that you can now hop over to walmart.com and snag a fantastic Chromebook in the Duet for a slightly-silly price. At $249, the value proposition is absolutely insane on this Chromebook. You can check out our full review to see our full thoughts around this diminutive Chrome OS tablet, but the short story is there’s nothing on the market quite like it, and very few pieces of tech you can buy for this amount of money that do so much. At least now the process to do so makes a lot more sense.

Shop Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop