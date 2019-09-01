Last Call: Only a few days left to score this ASUS Chromebox 3 for $215

Labor Day is nearly upon us and with it comes deals a plenty. To celebrate, we’re extending our exclusive savings on the ASUS Chromebox 3 through the end of the week or until they’re gone. We recently filmed a quick how-to that shows you how simple and inexpensive it is to upgrade the RAM in the ASUS Chromebox 3.

Regularly priced around $260-$270, you can get the Celeron Chromebox 3 brand new with full manufacturer warranty for $215 + applicable tax. Standard Shipping is free if you live in the U.S. or the United Kingdom and we have cost-effective shipping options for many other regions. In the box, you’ll get the ASUS Chromebox 3 powered by the Intel Celeron 3865U processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of storage. The box also includes a Vesa mount kit, warranty card and power supply.

Note: Shipping for the Chromebox generally takes 2-3 weeks depending on the region you live. For countries that charge import/VAT fees, the buyers is solely responsible for any and all charges that may be charged by customs or local municipalities. Where applicable, city, state or federal taxes will be charged at checkout. The Chromebox is new and in the original packing with a full warranty and 60-day money-back guarantee. If you do not see your county under the available shipping options, shoot me an email and I’ll see what we can do.

Don’t forget, you can easily upgrade the RAM and even the storage on these devices. Right now, you can grab a 4GB stick of RAM from Newegg for around $20 depending on the brand. For under $250, you can turn the ASUS Chromebox into a very useful desktop for home or office. Now, if we can only get some more upgradable Chromebooks. While you’re here, check out the Chrome Unboxed Shop. We’ll be looking to bring you the best deals on Chrome devices, accessories and more as we find them.

Hynix 4GB DDR4 RAM at Newegg Crucial 4GB DDR4 RAM at Newegg