Grab a refurbished HP Chromebook X360 14 for only $280

We get a lot of people asking “what’s the best device under $300?” Now, if we’re talking new, there are a lot of questions you have to consider before making that decision. However, if you’re open to a refurbished Chromebook from a reputable seller, this is likely one of the best deals around if you’re looking to score a premium device on a budget. The HP Chromebook X360 14 remains one of the few devices on the market that offers flagship internals, premium build quality and a price tag that frequently floats below the $500 mark but today, you can score a refurbished model for only $279.99 from Woot Deals.

The HP Chromebook X360 14 features an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor that’s capable of handling the workload of just about any Chrome OS user. Paired with 8GB of RAM, the 14″ FullHD 2-in-1 is as smooth as butter when it comes to multitasking, video consumption and even heavier tasks such as running a Linux app or two. There’s so much to love about the HP and that’s why it continues to stay near the top of our recommended device list and thanks to deals like this, it will likely continue to do so.

Woot offers a 90-day limited warranty but you can extend your coverage with a Square Trade protection plan for only $55 and this Chromebook will continue to get updates through June of 2025 which makes it a killer value anyway you slice it. The deal is good only while supplies last which normally isn’t very long for Woot. So, grab one while you still can and enjoy a premium Chromebook on a shoestring budget. Don’t forget to sign up for Rakuten and you can grab an extra 5% cashback when you shop Woot.

Refurbished HP Chromebook x360 14 at Woot