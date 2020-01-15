Last Call: Act fast and score this premium detachable Chromebook for $262

I’ll skip the pleasantries and my usual rigmarole because this deal ends in three hours and I don’t want to waste any of your precious time. The deals website Woot! has once again listed the factory reconditioned HP Chromebook X2 for an insanely low price and it comes with a 90-day warranty from HP.

As Robby mentioned the last time this deal popped up, the Chromebook X2 is missing the stylus that’s normally included but you can grab a Bamboo Ink Smart Pen from Best Buy that will serve you just fine. The Chromebook X2 is powered by a 7th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This device will chew through most moderate workloads and then some.

You will get the HP detachable keyboard that makes this device a very versatile machine to have at your disposal. Not to mention the fact that it has that gorgeous 12.3″ 3:2 display that is one of the best panels you’ll find on any Chromebook. (Galaxy excluded, of course) For under $300, you won’t find a better Chrome OS tablet anywhere. Grab one before this deal is no more.

HP Chromebook X2 from Woot!