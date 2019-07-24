How We Make YouTube Videos Has Changed [VIDEO]

The first YouTube video Robby ever made was a review of the HP Chromebook 14 and was filmed on his kitchen floor with a Nexus 7 tablet and no tripod. We have come a long way since those days and the gear we’ve used has changed too, but one thing has remained the same: our passion for Chrome OS and our “figure it out” mentality.

A couple of years ago, Robby and I started having discussions about how we could grow the YouTube channel and how we could improve the content. We didn’t have much at our disposal so we used the gear that was available and just started making videos. Over the years, we have upgraded and downgraded gear as we figure out how to create better content as efficiently as possible. We have gone from the DJI OSMO to a Sony a7Sii and scaled back down to the Sony a6500 we currently use. Along the way, we’ve used different microphones, different lighting setups, and filmed in various locations. Regardless, at each stage of the journey, we have simply done tons of research and just figured it out.

If you are interested in video gear, here is a quick rundown of what we have used over the past few years:

*Current Setup

We are constantly evolving and adjusting how we create content and do not claim to have it all figured out by any means, but we hope that a quick look at how we have changed over the years will give you some ideas and encourage you to simply get started! If you are passionate about something – anything – there are likely others out there with that same, shared interest. The only way you’ll ever find out, though, is to just go. Get started using the gear you have and make content that you love! Hope you enjoy the video and happy creating!