Playing games with the Google Assistant just got a lot more fun

Including your Google smart speaker in on game night is nothing new. Since 2017, the Assistant has offered up an ever-growing list of interactive challenges for the entire family to enjoy. This week, the Assistant has learned some new tricks and this time, smart displays are getting in on the fun with visually interactive games from some big name sources. You can play a hearty round of Jeopardy hosted by none other than Mr. Trebek himself or jump into a game a Trivia Crack which happens to be one of my all-time favorite. Check it out.

Hey Google, let’s play a game

You’ll find MadLibs, Who wants to be a millionaire, Guess the Drawing and many more in this very cool update to the Assistant’s resume. Did you see there was an Escape Room game in the list? We’ll definitely be giving that one a try here at the office. Just to make sure this wasn’t a Google smart display exclusive, I did fire up a round of Jeopardy on the Lenovo smart display. As long as your account is linked to the device and voice match is on, you can save your progress on many of the game titles. You should be able to access the new games on any Assistant-enabled smart display and take your game night to a whole new level.



Source: The Keyword