Google TV cuts the clutter and works on simplifying its user interface

Before you get excited, no, Google TV did not cut down on the number of ads it shows users. Instead, it’s cutting down on the number of tabs it’s showing you at the top of its interface. In a Keyword blog post today, the company revealed that your living room TV will be easier on the eyes.

In an update that’s rolling out now to everyone, the “Movies” and “Shows” tabs are becoming explore cards in the main feed, which should give plenty of breathing room to the tabs that remain up top. “For you”, “Live”, “Apps”, and “Library” are staying put, and to be honest, I’m a fan.

Joining the feed, “Family” and “Español” will also become their own pages that can be launched with a dedicated view of curated content. Finding family-friendly content will be much easier, that’s for sure. In the past, I’ve had to ask the Assistant to show me movies and TV shows that matched the rating our son could watch, and the results were not so great.

Add to that the fact that Chromecast with Google TV is notoriously dirt slow to navigate and the Assistant button hardly ever works, and these new pages and cards are a welcome addition. Another interesting change coming with this update is the swapping of your profile image and the search button. Previously on the right, your account is moving to the left. I’m not sure how I feel about search being tossed all the way over to the right side of the screen, but I don’t use it often, so I suppose it’s fine. Let me know if you’ve already received this new UI and what you think about it!

