Shopping with Google is becoming a lot more interactive, but the service remains unusable

Last week at Google I/O, the company announced that Shopify Integration would be coming for retailers who want to bring their products into Google Shopping. Now, they will have a whole new way of presenting their wares to consumers by curating how their brand appears across Search, Shopping, Images, Maps, and Youtube!

This re-imagined experience will combine videos, rich lifestyle imagery, and interactive web stories into one scrollable layout for you to peruse. With nine out of ten shoppers spending more or the same money on beauty products online than before the pandemic, and now that Google has added a way for you to try on makeup using AR, the ability to shop online in a more meaningful way is more important to the company than ever. This new layout will also allow you to try on different tops to see how they look on you – wild, right?

Now that Google has shuttered its Shopping Android app (again) thanks to the web’s incredible advancements over the past few years, accessing the shopping experience via your phone or desktop browser is the only way to do so. Linking your loyalty cards, applying discount codes, and engaging in seasonal promotions all directly from the Shopping tab via a Google search will allow merchants to make deeper connections with their consumers across all of Google’s channels billions of times per day!

Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet’s CEO, has fallen in love with the idea of Shopping being integrated into as many services across the company’s ecosystem as possible. If you’d like to check out this new interactive experience, it’s being tested right now across the Search and Shopping tabs via Google with plans to come to Youtube and images later this year.

On a quick personal note, I love what the company is doing with Shopping, but I do have a complaint. Every single time I’ve used the service, I’ve either had a product lost in transit or my card (with sufficient funds available and no block from my bank) declined, with customer service being entirely unhelpful. As shiny and as innovative as Google makes Shopping, I simply can’t have confidence enough to utilize it. If it doesn’t figure out these issues, myself and others will simply go back to Amazon for all of our needs. Sorry Google, no amount of polish crosses out poor usability.