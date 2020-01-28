If you’ve been considering a Google Nest Hub, now is the time to buy

Google’s home line of products are pretty great across the board. From small speakers to big ones, small smart displays to large ones, there’s a good fit for just about anyone looking for an Assistant-powered Google Home device. We recently re-reviewed the excellent Google Home Max and we all use Nest Hubs and Nest Minis on a regular basis around here. Of all of these devices, however, the Nest Hub is easily one of the most versatile and useful of the bunch. With a good speaker, fantastic screen, and small form factor, it can fit in just about anywhere in your home.

Whether you use it as a Google Photos picture frame, a smart controller for all your connected home stuff, a YouTube viewer, or a connected speaker, this little device can do it all. In our home, the Nest Hubs are the go-to devices for anything smart home related and I honestly feel like they are completely worth the new asking price of $99.

Today, however, you can get double the smart home displays for the exact same money. Over at Best Buy, their deal of the day is a two-pack of Nest Hubs for the insane price of just $99. These little smart displays work great in bigger spaces like family rooms or kitchens, but also do quite well in a bedroom as well. At the bedside they can be a picture frame, an assistant, a quick way to see a video, an alarm clock, and/or a small speaker for whatever it is you may use music for in the bedroom.

If you’re even considering a Nest Hub, you need to act fast. This is a single-day sale and will end at 12:00am CST. We looked around and we can’t find any deals anywhere close to this good on the web anywhere else. The Nest Hub used to retail for $129 until October when Google dropped its price to the now-standard $99. At either price, I think this device is worth it. Getting two for only $99? This is a no-brainer if you’ve ever even come close to considering one. But don’t think too long on it!

Get 2 Nest Hubs for $99 at Best Buy



Thanks to Jesse Stevenson for the heads-up!