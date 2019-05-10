Google I/O 2019 Wrap-Up [VIDEO]

Google I/O is, by it’s nature, a broad and vast conference covering massive amounts of information. When you step back and look at the numerous sessions, keynotes, chats, and sandboxes, it becomes almost overwhelming to try and parse all the data on offer into coherent thoughts.

Luckily, we’re here to do that for you! We spent most of this week watching sessions, discussing the new and awesome stuff Google is working on for the future of Chrome OS, Android, Assistant and the Web. Even with our attempt to take it all in, there’s plenty we missed out on too.

However, we’ve written some articles, recorded a podcast, and now put together a quick video to hopefully help you get your head around this massive event. We really hope it helps! Oh, and we’ve linked up the articles and podcast below the video for easy access.

Enjoy!

NOTABLE LINKS: