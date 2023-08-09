Celebrate Google’s 25th anniversary with these playful Android wallpapers and discounts

Google’s 25th anniversary is not just a milestone for the tech giant; it’s a celebration that every Google user can partake in! From August 8th to August 22nd, Google Stores across the Asia-Pacific region are offering a 25% discount on Pixel phones, Nest smart speakers, Chromecasts, and Chromebooks.

There are also two exclusive and playful wallpapers for your Android phone that encapsulate the spirit of the company and its growth over the past two and a half decades. They feature a “Googol” (10 to the 100th power), the Chrome Dino (a game that can technically be played for 17 million years), Google Cardboard VR, a Chromebook and more. For Chromebook users, I’ve also converted one of the company’s images into a wallpaper for your laptop below, so you won’t be missing out either!

Android Wallpaper

Chromebook Wallpaper

On the Japanese Google Store splash page for the wallpapers, you’ll find a beautifully curated section highlighting Google’s milestones. It’s a trip down memory lane, where you can explore the company’s history since its inception in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

The timeline includes major achievements like the launch of Google Search in the same year, the establishment of the Japan office just a few years later, Nest’s incorporation into the Google Family in 2014, and the launch of the Google Store. The timeline also marks 2018 as the year when the Google Pixel made its debut in Japan.

