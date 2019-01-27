Dell Unleashes Next Generation Chromebooks For Education

In the Chromebook space, Dell has remained a constant but relatively subtle OEM. While their latest flagship is a welcome addition to the premium Chromebook market, they continue to launch a handful of devices as the market expands with a focus on the educations sector.

On the heels of Acer, ASUS and HP, Dell has now tossed their own Gemini Lake Chromebooks into the ring at BETT 2019 in the hopes of capturing their share of the EDU market.

Like their counterparts, Dell has brought a range of new devices including 180-degree and convertible 11.6″ models designed with rugged specs for students. They’ve also added a larger, 14″ model that will likely be more for the educator and business types.

Available in March, we don’t have a lot of specifics on the new devices but you can expect them to be comparable to offerings from other manufacturers.

Here’s what to expect from Dell in March:

Dell Chromebook 3000 series

Chromebook 3100: Features 11.6” display with Embedded Touch or nontouch options with a 180-degree lay-flat, durable hinge that allows students and educators to gather around a single device to view material together. Battery life: up to 14 hours and 3 minutes. Starting at $249.

Chromebook 3100 2-in-1: Convertible design with 11.6” display and Gorilla Glass NBT Touch; also features an optional world-facing camera to encourage student creativity. Battery life: up to 13 hours and 25 minutes. Starting at $359.

Chromebook 3400: Features 14” nontouch display with optional full HD. Battery life: up to 12 hours and 58 minutes. Starting at $319.

With so many EDU device launched in the past 30 days, this may seem like white noise to many but the sheer number of devices released lately is almost overwhelming and that is a very good thing.

It’s very encouraging to see major OEMs deepening their commitment to Chrome OS inside and outside of the EDU space. We look forward to getting our hands on the Dell Chromebooks and letting you know our thoughts.