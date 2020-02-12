Don’t miss this great deal on both variations of the fantastic ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

As we progress through the early parts of 2020, there are a few key Chromebook releases we are all eagerly awaiting. Both the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook and ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 are set for release in the coming weeks, but they will both be unapologetically expensive. Don’t misunderstand me: they will both be top-tier, high-end Chromebooks with enviable features all around. And while I think they will deliver the best overall Chrome OS experience available once they do release, I don’t think that this caliber of device will be necessary for all users.

One of the best parts of new devices launching is the fact that slightly older devices will get price cuts even more regularly than normal. Right now, for instance, you can get the insanely-good ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 over at Amazon in both the 4GB and 8GB variations on sale. Both versions come equipped with the same 8th-gen Core m3 processor, 64GB of storage, a bright 1080p screen with tiny bezels, and one of the best keyboards you can buy. The 4GB model is $488 and the 8GB model is $549, and If I was in the market, the 8GB version is the one I’d be going for. Oh, and this Chromebook is also on the books to get regular updates until June of 2026.

Sure, the new devices we expect to see by the end of March look incredible and are exciting, but the fact is many users either need a good, solid Chromebook now or they don’t plan on paying $800+ for a device. The current sale prices on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 are in line with what I would expect this device to start dropping to on a semi-regular basis, but don’t let that fool you into waiting if you are considering a new Chromebook. These deals come and go with a quickness, so be sure and buy one while the price is low!

Shop ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Deals at Chrome Shop