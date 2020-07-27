Deal Alert: Save up to $89 on the Belkin SoundForm Elite Assistant speaker

Back in January, we had a chance to take a quick look at Belkin’s first entry into the smart speaker space. Belkin is a name that I immediately relate to accessories so I didn’t set my expectations too high when we walked into the “sound cave” the company had set up at their CES booth. Much to my surprise, the Belkin SounForm Elite packed some serious punch and it’s the only Assistant smart speaker on the market that doubles as a 10W Qi wireless charger. We haven’t had a chance to do a full review of the Belkin that features Devialet audio technology but the limited amount of reviews around the web all agree that this speaker has exceptional low-end sound. Most of the speaker’s negatives marks are simply because it retails for $299 but very few reviewers have had anything bad to say about the Belkin’s design or capabilities.





If you’ve considered the Belkin SoundForm Elite, now is the time to grab one. Yesterday, Best Buy knocked $100 both the black and white models of the Assistant-enabled smart speaker. The discount has since dropped but you can still grab one for as little as $210.99 if you choose the latter model. The black version is still on sale for a respectable $229.99. This puts the Belkin a lot closer in price to the Sonos One which retails for $199 at the moment but the SoundForm Elite gives you that sweet wireless charging cradle on top of the speaker. This would be a great addition to an end table or even a nightstand for those who have a Qi-compatible phone. You can find both devices on sale over at Best Buy. Just follow the link below. We’ll see about getting one of these so we can bring you a proper review.

Belkin SoundForm Elite at Best Buy