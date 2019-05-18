Deal Alert: Pick Up An 8th Gen Core i3 Dell Inspiron Chromebook And Save $145

Looking for a great deal on a premium Chromebook but don’t want to break the bank? We’ve got just what you’re looking for and this time, it isn’t the HP Chromebook x360 14.

Instead, today you can grab the highly underrated Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14. Powered by the same Intel Core i3 found in the HP, the Dell offers up twice the storage at 128GB and comes equipped with that handy EMR stylus that conveniently stows in the deck of the device.

Like the HP, the Dell’s specs are worthy of its MSRP but finding a deal on one makes it even easier to recommend this Chromebook. The processor totes enough horsepower for the majority of users and the premium 2-in-1 design w/stylus make the Inspiron one of the most versatile Chromebooks on the market.

A number of Amazon sellers are currently selling the Dell for $455 which makes it a top pick in the “bang for the buck” department. You can find the listings below.