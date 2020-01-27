Monday Deals: Lenovo Smart Clock for $49.99 and $150 off the Yoga Chromebook

My favorite smart display around my house is still hands-down my Lenovo Smart Clock. The tiny bedside display serves multiple purposes, sounds good and is an attractive and discrete addition to the room’s decor. No, it doesn’t have a camera and no, you can’t stream video to it but that’s not the target niche for this device. At $80, I’d argue that you’d be better served grabbing a Nest Hub or even Lenovo’s 8″ smart display if you just want one device to add to your smart home arsenal. However, at $49.99, I can definitely give my thumbs up on buying one of these.

You can grab the Smart Clock for fifty bucks directly from Lenovo when you use the promo code “SMARTCLOCKDEAL” at checkout. Don’t forget to use Rakuten and you’ll score an extra 10% cashback.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Another great Lenovo device that’s still one of the nicest Chromebooks on the market, the FullHD Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is enjoying a hefty $150 discount at Best Buy at the moment. This isn’t the 4K monster but as we’ve experienced, the UHD model chews through battery life and it simply isn’t worth the modest bump in display quality. Instead, you’re getting a 15.6″ Full HD display with a Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The all-aluminum convertible will get automatic updates from Google through June of 2025 and you’ll be able to power through just about anything with this beast. You can check out this deal at Best Buy.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook at Best Buy