CTL partners with Verizon, US Cellular to offer more LTE options for Chromebooks

Remote learning and working from home may evolve over the next 12-18 months but one thing is for sure, the “new normal” will most certainly include a new perspective on how and where we get work done. Company’s like CTL have seen the writing on the wall and as a response, are seeking to expand partnerships with major cellular providers. This effort is an attempt to give more users access to high-speed data for tablets, laptops, and other devices that have become the center of our daily lives.

Until 2020, the use case for an LTE-enabled Chromebook was narrow and the number of devices equipped with mobile data could be counted on one hand. With so many now adapting to hybrid work and school schedules, I believe that PC makers are looking to recommit to the “always connected” laptops. That said, CTL has partnered with Verizon and US Cellular to give users more options when shopping for an LTE-enabled device. Originally released on the Sprint network, the rugged CTL Chromebook NL7 was recently updated with the more-powerful Intel Gemini Lake-R chipset, Bluetooth 5, and Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds.

CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE

You can now purchase the CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE directly from Verizon for $399 and set up your data plan all in one fell swoop. LTE-enabled Chromebooks are now also compatible with data plans from US Cellular. If you aren’t a Verizon customer or you aren’t in a Verizon market, you can purchase the NL71 directly from CTL and grab a data plan from most major cell carriers (check with our data provider to make sure their plans will work with a new Chromebook). Here’s a rundown of what the CTL Chromebook NL71CT-LTE has to offer.

Chrome OS

Intel® Gemini Lake-R N4020

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC

IPS HD Touch display (1366 x 768) (not-touch option available at CTL)

Reinforced ports, hinges and power plug

A shock-absorbent frame around screen, sides, and corners

Anti-peel keys

Water-resistant keyboard

Retractable carry handle

180-degree fold-flat design

rotating webcam

Fast Track service for qualified EDU and corporate customers (CTL direct only)

