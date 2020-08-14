Chromebook Perks: Grab the hit game Dead Cells for free

With a trophy-case full of awards under its belt, the “Metroidvania-style” Indie hit Dead Cells has just arrived on the Chromebook Perks website. Released in late 2018, Dead Cells was originally released for desktop and console and quickly snatched up an impressive 2.4 million paid downloads after the release to the Nintendo Switch in August of 2019. That was the same month that Dead Cells was launched on iOS. Earlier this year, Motion Twin brought the wildly popular game to Android and now, eligible Chromebook owners can pick the $8.99 Android version from the Play Store at no charge.

I’ve seen Dead Cells around the web and have heard of its popularity but had yet to play it until today. After claiming the perk and installing it on my phone, I decided to give it a go on my Chromebook. It was fun on my phone but honestly, I prefer games in this genre on desktop or console. Much to my delight, Dead Cells began life on the latter form-factor and Motion Twin took the time to bring the full keyboard experience into the Android app. Playing on a Chromebook felt no different than playing a game that’s native to the PC landscape. On top of that, the game is really fast-paced and fun. I don’t keep many games of this nature in my library but this one is worth buying and you can get it for FREE.

As always, restrictions apply but eligible Chromebook owners have until August of next year to claim and redeem this promotion in the Play Store. To find this and many more perks, head over to the Chromebook Perks page via the link below. You can still pick up three months of Disney+ if you haven’t claimed that promotion and there are plenty of other great offers to choose from if you’re eligible.

Chromebook Perks