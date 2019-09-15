Chromebook Deals: Save up to $100 on ASUS’ latest models

We’re still keeping a close eye on the web for any signs of ASUS’ unannounced Chromebook C433. In the meantime, there are deals to be had on the two most recent models from the PC maker that quietly released the C425 at the end of August.

ASUS Chromebook C434

If you had a chance to catch our latest podcast, you might have heard our conversation about “which Chromebook Robby would buy if he had to make that decision today.” We all agreed that the ASUS Chromebook C434 was the likely winner of that contest and right now, you can get the Core m3, 4GB/64GB model for just under $500 on Amazon. That’s $70 off the retail price which makes it a contender for the best Chromebook in the sub-five hundred price range.

Granted, I still lean towards the HP x360 due to its more powerful processor and 8GB of RAM (8GB should really be the standard on any model with a Core processor IMO) but the Flip C434 definitely gets my vote in the aesthetics and design category. Sadly, the 8GB variant is back to its MSRP of $629.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 on Amazon

ASUS Chromebook C425

The newcomer on the list came out of nowhere a couple of weeks ago and has presented itself as an intriguing entrant into the clamshell space. The Chromebook C425 takes a lot of its cues from the Flip C434 but cheaps out on areas such as the partially plastic chassis. Still, it keeps the lovely “nano-edge” FHD display, backlit keyboard and Core m3 processor while boasting the 8GB of RAM that I like to see in this type of device.

All-in-all, the C425 is an appealing device to use but I struggle with the $499 sticker price. Not that it isn’t necessarily worth the money, just that it’s difficult to condone five hundred dollars on a clamshell when you can get the Flip C434 for roughly the same money. Now, you knock $100 off and we can start having this conversation. If you honestly have no interest in a touchscreen or the flexibility of a convertible, the C425 is the Chromebook to buy when you can get it for only $399. For a limited time, you can do just that. The Chromebook hasn’t even been on the market for a month but for the second time, Amazon is running a limited-time offer on the C425 and it will save you that Benjamin while getting you a very sleek and capable machine.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C425 on Amazon