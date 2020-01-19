Deal Alert: $399 nabs you this premium 2-in-1 Chromebook from HP

If you’re holding off to get your hands on the upcoming Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung, I can’t say I’d blame you. With ASUS’ latest premium Chromebook now up for preorder, I’d say that Samsung won’t be far behind and for those willing to fork over the cash, your patience will be rewarded. However, there are many who aren’t interested in paying that kind of premium just to say they have the latest and greatest of what’s on the market and that’s totally okay.

For you thrifty shoppers that want a premium experience that won’t break the bank, you’re in luck. The 14″ convertible HP Chromebook x360 has once again gone on sale at Best Buy and it’s still a killer deal a year later. At $399, you’re looking at $200 off the normal retail price and that’s nothing to sneeze at. From its unique ceramic-like finish to its powerful internals, the HP has become a fan favorite over the past year by offering most of what you’d expect from a flagship device while keeping the price under control. Frequently on sale, we’ve seen the x360 14 as low as $349 but even at $400, it’s a solid purchase for a device that will deliver the goods and look sharp doing it.

HP Chromebook X360 14

Chrome OS

Intel 8th Gen Core i3 processor (fanned)

8GB RAM DDR4

64GB eMMC storage

14″ 1920 x 1080 IPS touch display

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

3.7 lbs

0.6″ thick

360-degree design

Android and Linux app support

AUE Date June 2025

So, for $399, you score a seriously powerful Chromebook that will chew up just about anything you can throw at it and it will look great doing it. The sale is on the newer model with the white and gold finish. If you’re looking for the blue and white model, you’ll have to head over to Amazon where it has been discounted to a more-than-reasonable $443.

HP Chromebook x360 14 at Best Buy