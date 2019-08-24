Save hundreds on this recertified Acer Chromebook Spin 15

If you’re looking to snag a Chromebook that offers up a lot of premium features without breaking the bank, Acer’s recertified store has a deal that would make Scrooge McDuck proud. The Chromebook Spin 15 is one of only two 15.6″ convertibles on the market with the other being Lenovo’s flagship Yoga. The Acer, however, is the only one that falls into the mid-range/budget category.

Powered by the Intel Apollo Lake N4200 quad-core processor, the Spin 15 boasts enough power for the average user and this model comes with the upgraded, 64GB of storage matched with 4GB of RAM. Wrapped in a partial-aluminum chassis, the FullHD 1920 x1080 touch display offers great color and brightness that’s better than most devices around the $300-$400 price range.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 15 originally retailed for $449 but you can get a factory refurbished model for the insanely low price of $229 direct from Acer. That’s more than $200 off the original sticker.

Now, I know many of you may shy away from “refurbished” devices but hear me out. Via Acer’s official eBay storefront or even Amazon, you can add a one or two-year protection plan for around $40-$50. You’ll get not only protection against malfunctions and defects but you’ll also have the option to add accidental damage protection that doesn’t come with a factory warranty. That means you can get a like-new Chromebook with warranty and damage protection for more than $150 less than buying a new one. That’s one heck of a deal if you ask me.

You can grab the recertified Acer Chromebook Spin 15 from Acer’s eBay storefront or Amazon for $229 while supplies last.

Acer Chromebook Spin 15 (renewed) on EbayAcer Chromebook Spin 15 (renewed) on Amazon