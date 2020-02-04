Get this rugged Chromebook with 5 years of updates for only $99

Do you need a Chromebook? Do you have $100? Well, today is your lucky day. Okay, in all seriousness, this probably isn’t going to be a device you’ll want to use as your daily driver around the office. For the kids, however, the Lenovo Chromebook 100e could be the perfect companion for around the house. Maybe you want a second Chromebook in the closet just in case you have a little accident and spill your fresh, hot cup of coffee on your brand new ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. (Heaven forbid and shame on you.)

Anyway, Best Buy is running a fire sale on the MediaTek-powered Lenovo Chromebook 100e and you can pick up one or a dozen for the incredibly low price of $99 while supplies last. Again, this is not a premium Chromebook. I’m not recommending you buy this and use it for eight hours a day. Still, my kids have the 14″ version of this Chromebook and for what they do, it is absolutely perfect. Kids YouTube, ABC Mouse, Disney+ and whatever Android game has their attention today. The MediaTek processor handles it just fine.



Your Schedule

Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter Get Alerted About New Posts On

Apart from being inexpensive, the Lenovo Chromebook 100e offers up some rugger features such as a spill-resistant keyboard (ha, bet you wish you hadn’t knocked your latte over on your ASUS), reinforced hinges and ports and drop-tested to 30″. Needless to say, this Chromebook should stand the test of time. Speaking of time, the Lenovo 100e just happened to have its End of Life extended recently. For only $99, you’ll get a Chromebook that’s guaranteed to get updates through the Spring of 2025. That’s a lot of support for very little cheddar.

The Lenovo Chromebook 100e is a traditional clamshell with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You’ll get one each of USB-C, USB-A, full-size SD card slot and even an HDMI port. Not too shabby. If you just need a Chromebook for basic tasks and would like for it to take a little abuse, this is a killer deal. Check it out at Best Buy via the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook 100e MediaTek