Deal Alert: Act fast and score $50 off of the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 w/8GB RAM

As of late, good Chromebooks are getting hard to find and scoring a deal on anything worth buying is even more of a challenge. Many retailers are simply out of inventory and if you do happen to find the device you’re looking for, you’re lucky if you can pick it up at MSRP. We’ve seen listings for $500 device as high as $1500 from not so savory resellers hoping to score a quick buck during a time when PC buyers need deals more than ever.

We spend a good amount of time each day trying to round up some savings on Chromebooks that we’d actually recommend in the hopes that we can pass them along to you and help you make an informed buying decision that will save you at least a little cash. Today, I discovered one such hidden morsel and am happy to pass it along.

ASUS’ Chromebook Flip C434 checks off so many boxes on our “want list” for a premium Chrome OS device and to this day, we’re happy to recommend it to anyone wanting a seriously premium experience without the Pixelbook pricetag. That said, I do suggest opting for the model with 8GB of RAM and I think most Chrome OS power-users will agree that it is the sweet spot for Google’s desktop OS. We put the C434 up against its newer sibling the C436 and honestly, the Core m3 convertible holds its own in performance and honestly, does a few things better than the $799 Comet Lake Chromebook that just recently launched. Check it out.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 vs. C436: Which should you buy? As of late, good Chromebooks are getting hard to find and scoring a deal on anything worth buying is even more of a challenge. Many retailers are simply out of inventory and if you do happen to find the device you're looking for, you're lucky if you can pick it up at MSRP. We've seen listings for $5

While not a massive discount, the Core m3, 8GB version of the Chromebook Flip C434 can be had on Amazon for only $549 which is $20 less than what the 4GB model retails for and that’s a pretty good bargain. I know that many may be looking for a budget device right now to get through this weird time we’re currently in but for those wanting to invest their money in a powerful device that will perform well, looks good and offers a lot of options for less money, this is one of the best deals going. Check out the ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 over at the Chrome Shop.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 on Chrome Shop