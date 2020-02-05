Today Only: This monster Core i5 Chromebook is only $349

Today is the day! If you’ve been waiting to score a killer deal on a powerful Chromebook, Best Buy has one of the craziest deals we’ve ever seen on a Core i-powered device. Just a couple of days ago, the massive HP Chromebook 15 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was on offer at Amazon for an impressive $442. However, as Robby prognosticated, we are now seeing another deep price cut on the premium Core i5 Chromebook.

This is Best Buy’s deal of the which means the offer ends at midnight Central Time. So, I’ll get to the details and let you go about your day. The HP Chromebook 15 comes in a number of configurations and this one is the most powerful model you’ll find anywhere. It’s normally priced at $599 but Best Buy has taken $250 off and that’s pretty much insane. If you’re looking for a powerful Chromebook and don’t need a convertible, this is hands-down the one you should buy if you’re shopping today.



HP Chromebook 15 Core i5

Chrome OS

Intel Core i5-8250U processor (fanned)

8GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB eMMC storage

15.6″ Full HD IPS touch display

backlit keyboard

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A 3.1, MicroSD and 3.5mm audio jack

Ceramic white finish lid w/Cloud Blue chassis

Auto Update Policy: June 2025

Linux and Android app ready

B&O Branded audio

There are a handful of Chromebooks out there that can offer more in the way of the internals but for the average user, it’s overkill. This Core i5 with 8GB of RAM has more than enough horsepower to take on just about anything you throw at it. Even at $600, this Chromebook is worth the money. At $350, it’s a STEAL! You can grab one at the link below and even pick it up in the store if you’re lucky enough to have a Best Buy with one in stock.

HP Chromebook 15 Core i5 at Best Buy