Chromebook SEARCH+V multi-paste can really save you a lot of time

If you are a regular user of ChromeOS, you know the excitement that can come from learning a new shortcut or productivity hack on your Chromebook. From virtual desks to trackpad gestures and keyboard shortcuts, there is no shortage of ways to improve your productivity when using a Chromebook. There are always new things to learn and new tricks to adopt into your workflow, and without really realizing it until the other day, a not-so-new feature in ChromeOS has become an irreplaceable part of my daily routine. I thought maybe some of you out there could benefit from it just like I have.

SEARCH+V for Multi-Paste

The introduction of this feature happened quite some time ago with the release of ChromeOS 89 in March of 2021, so it isn’t new by any stretch of the imagination. However, as it is with many productivity additions, this one took me quite some time to remember and begin actually using on a daily basis.

Before I go on, however, a quick word on the SEARCH+V shortcut. I still call the Everything Key (or Launcher Key) the Search key. Why? If I pull up Google’s own keyboard shortcuts (CTRL+SHIFT+ALT+?) menu, it is still listed as the Search Key. While I suppose we should move to calling it the Everything Key at some point, for the purposes of this post we’ll stick with Search Key.

We all know the basic CTRL+X, CTRL+C, and CTRL+V for your standard cut, copy and paste actions on not only ChromeOS, but on Windows as well (substitute CMD for CTRL and these work on a Macbook, too). If not, those three shortcuts will completely change your digital life. You are welcome.

But with these shortcuts deeply ingrained for the majority of us, it is hard to consider doing anything else when the situation calls for any of these types of actions. For months after Google introduced a new way to paste, I simply forgot it was there until long after my fingers did the old CTRL+C, CTRL+V motions.

After a few instances where I needed an older copied piece of text, however, I began to remember the SEARCH+V option, and after successfully using it a few times, my brain finally caught on.

Remember the last time you went to past something you copied and after highlighting the text you intended to replace with a swift CTRL+V, you missed and hit CTRL+C and lost your copied text? I do! And after the last time I did it, I vowed to begin using SEARCH+V instead on my Chromebook. Not only do I avoid fat-fingering the C and V keys, I get a handy UI that allows me to accurately place the text I want exactly where I want.

SEARCH+V in action

Now that I have this method situated in my brain, I can copy a few things at once and drop them into place as needed. When I finish this post, for instance, I’ll need to share it to Facebook and Twitter. Thankfully, I can now copy the post description, the post link and an image if needed all at once and dole them out where needed, when needed without returning to the source.

It’s a huge time-saver and something I now use on a daily basis, and I think any of you reading this should consider using it too. While a simple upgrade to a long-standing productivity shortcut, this one really does make the feature both better and more-usable at the same time. There are less clicks, less back-and-forth motions, and an overall simpler navigation to be had if you make the switch too. I promise it will save you loads of time once you do.

