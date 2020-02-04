Chrome OS may soon add a “Show Password” toggle on login screen

I’m the worst when it comes to updating my passwords. As a matter of fact, I used the same password for my main Google account for probably three-plus years before finally picking a new one sometime last year. Having used the same password for so long, my muscle memory allowed me to type my credentials in a single, lightning-fast movement across the keyboard. In hindsight, it was a horrible choice for a password and it was way beyond time to update it.

Now I have a shiny, new password that I feel is quite secure but after more than six months, I still mistype it frequently. No biggie. I just get in a hurry and it doesn’t have the fluid keyboard layout that my previous password had. I do use Smart Lock on my Chromebook but honestly, I usually forget that I have it enabled. As simplistic as it may sound, it would be nice if Chrome OS had the option to view your password as you typed it. Well, that may soon be an option.

In a bug report opened in August of last year, one developer points out that this feature is absent and now it appears that the Chromium team is doing something about it. The thread remained dormant for months until just last week the ball was picked up and the “view password” feature started to get some love. You can see in the bug report images below what the current layout looks like along with the proposed design that replaces the action arrow with the familiar “show password” eyeball icon.

Current login screen

Proposed change



From the scant details in the bug report, it looks like developers are just ironing out minor details such as font and whether or not the action arrow will remain in place. There isn’t a milestone set on this feature but given its basic nature, we could very well see it land in Chrome OS 81 or even sooner. I know it’s a simple change but it’s a change that will add a feature that users are already accustomed to seeing in countless other applications and websites. Anything that increases workflow is a plus, in my opinion. The best part is that if you don’t like it, you don’t have to use it.



Source: CRBug Tracker