The latest, fastest Chromebooks on the market are finally getting Chrome OS 91

Back on June 1st, Chrome OS 91 began rolling out. As a smaller update versus the action-packed, feature-laden Chrome OS 89 update, we fully expected this one to arrive on time and basically roll out to everyone on the same day. For the most part, that is exactly what happened. There was a small group of users, however, that have been waiting on the M91 release and we’re happy to report that users who’ve purchased a newer Tiger Lake Chromebook in the past few months should now be seeing the update to Chrome OS 91.

With Tiger Lake Chromebooks being quite new at this point, the two week delay isn’t unexpected and probably impacted a much smaller audience than the last delay that held up updates for 10th-gen Comet Lake Intel-based Chromebooks. With new features like Nearby Share finally showing up in this update, I for one was very glad to see this hit my current daily driver: the Acer Spin 713 (2021 version).

If your Chromebook is yet to update, simply open your settings, navigate to About Chrome OS > Check for updates and once you’ve clicked that button, the new version should begin downloading and installing immediately. If, like me, you hopped over to the Beta Channel while you were waiting for the new version of Chrome OS to arrive on your Tiger Lake Chromebook, you’ll need to move to the Developer Channel and then back to the Stable Channel to get the update. As Chrome OS Beta is still on 91, trying to jump directly back won’t get you anywhere at the moment. Don’t forget that if you do this, your device will powerwash and lose all local data.

At two weeks into the update already, the good news is those of you just now trying out Chrome OS 91 won’t have much longer to wait until the next update – Chrome OS 92 – hits your device. I’m hopeful that next time around, we won’t see such a delay for the latest, greatest Chromebooks on the market.