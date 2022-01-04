AT&T is giving its customers 6 free months of Nvidia GeForce NOW to promote 5G

During its CES presentation, Nvidia announced that it would be pairing up with AT&T to give the cellular company’s customers six free months of GeForce Now service! According to AT&T’s blog post, any new or existing customers who have 5G-capable devices and a 5G rate plan can claim the promo immediately.

As a reminder, GeForce Now comes with hundreds of games because you can link up your Steam and Epic Games library and play what you already own! You can also play a slew of other titles too, and doing so on the go with 5G is exciting. The promo page lists 6 free months of Google Stadia, a promotion it was running before, but continuing through the steps will reveal that it’s actually for Nvidia’s service. You still get the six free months of Stadia Pro with your plan too, but it’s a separate but parallel deal.

Sadly, Puerto Rico, Guam, Hawaii, and U.S.V.I. are excluded from the offer, along with anyone who has an account that is not in good standing (pay your bill before proceeding!). GeForce Now does have a free tier, but you’ll be waiting in queue if you want to spin up one of their machines remotely, and you miss out on RTX. The free plan also gives you a one-hour limit for gameplay sessions and you’re capped at lower resolutions.

Getting a free Priority tier plan with AT&T means that you’ll have RTX, a six-hour gameplay session limit (you can just start a new session right after it expires!) up to 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, and of course, priority access to begin playing immediately as the name implies.

I don’t use AT&T, but I have to admit, this deal is pretty freaking sweet if you are a customer of theirs. Anyone who plans on switching over will have plenty to play, and that’s exactly the point. AT&T is trying to get sign-ups with these incredible deals, and it’s a great way to entice people over from competitors. Let me know in the comments if you plan on jumping ship from your current provider or if you’re not willing to just for six months of the GeForce Now service. Nvidia will continue to partner with AT&T to build out the future of cloud gaming on 5G.