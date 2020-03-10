ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 listing surfaces on Amazon UK

Just one day after ASUS dropped a drool-worthy teaser video of the Chromebook Flip C436, the highly-anticipated Comet Lake convertible has again popped up in an Amazon listing. This time, however, it’s our friends across the pond that can jump in line to place a pre-order. This model varies a bit from the two configurations that showed up on the US Amazon site a few weeks back. The first models listed included a Core i3/8GB/128GB and the monster Core i5/16GB/512Gb. The UK listing, however, shows us a new version of the Flip C436 that comes with the Core i5-10210U, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Currently, the ASUS is listed as “temporarily out of stock” but as with many pre-release devices, you can still place an order and Amazon will ship it as soon as it’s officially launched. While it is great to see these flagship devices coming to the UK market, shoppers will still have to take price into consideration. This Flip C436 comes in at £999.99 which equates to roughly $1,300 USD and that feels like a lot to ask when the 16GB/512GB model is only going to run $999 here in the states. Granted, our friends across the pond are accustomed to these types of off-kilter prices for premium PCs but still, I’d love to see some more competitive pricing as these new devices reach more markets. You can find the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 on Amazon UK at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436