AdminRemix Launches Chromebook Getter To Help Admins Coral Managed Devices

If you’re a GSuite admin in charge of managing a fleet of Chrome devices, keeping track of and updating Chromebook settings and metadata can be a time-consuming task, to say the least. Thankfully, the GSuite Marketplace offers a variety of tools to assist you in your efforts.

One such tool, used by many administrators, was the Chromebook Inventory app that allowed users to quickly import, update and export bulk data to and from the Admin Console. Sadly, the popular tool was sunsetted on July 15th but a more-than-suitable replacement has already arisen to fill the void.

Chromebook Getter from AdminRemix makes exporting your organizational unit’s data a breeze and best of all, it’s FREE. If your organization has used Chromebook Inventory in the past and you’re looking for a replacement, Chromebook Getter is clean, simple and won’t cost you a dime.

You can find Chromebook Getter in the Gsuite Marketplace.

Download Chromebook Getter for Admins