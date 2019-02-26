ASUS Chromebook C434 Surfaces State Side. Late March Availability Probable

ASUS is aiming for a March release of their latest flagship Chromebook and it looks as though they should be right on time if reseller listings are accurate.

Just last week, an Amazon UK listing popped up for the thin-bezel convertible and even though you can go ahead and place your order, it is technically “temporarily out of stock” and there isn’t a hard release date listed.

This week, multiple listings have cropped up on multiple reseller sites here in the U.S. Before you go grabbing your wallet, the ASUS Chromebook C434 is still unavailabe but the listings are there. While this is commonplace for unreleased devices, it does give us a better look at the actual release window and when to expect the ASUS to start shipping.

The first listing, spotted by Kevin Tofel, is one of the largest EDU/Enterprise resellers around. Promevo is a premier Google Partner that specializes in mass sales of Chrome devices, management licenses and GSuite products to the education and business sectors.

Initially, the ASUS C434 was listed as “in stock” but after some contact with the sales team, we discovered that isn’t the case and it is now listed with an availability date of April 1. I would guess we will see it sooner than that but Promevo is probably just basing this off of whatever information they’re receiving from ASUS.

Anyway, the models listed here and other sites appears to be the entry-level version powered by the Intel Core m3-8100Y like that found in the Pixel Slate. It is matched with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This will be a very versatile Chromebook and should perform swimmingly for the average to moderate user but we’re really hoping to see the Core i5/8GB model break cover sooner than later.

Other listings show the ASUS as shipping within 15 business days which would put it smack dab in the middle of March. If you search the model number of the Chromebook in question, you’ll find at least half a dozen sites listing the C434 and that is a very good indicator that it will, in fact, hit shelves before the end of March.

If you are a GSuite customer and are interested in securing some of these for your business or school, you can head over to Promevo and place your order and the fine folks in Burlington, KY will get you all set up and ready to receive your Chromebooks when they begin filtering into the warehouse.

If you’ve been looking into GSuite and the solutions it offers, Promevo can help you with that as well. They can get you moving from the ground up in integrating Google products into you institution.